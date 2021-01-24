Global Mixed Reality Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

Market Synopsis

The global mixed reality market is expected to expand at 48.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global w is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America has been anticipated to lead the mixed reality market during the study period, followed by Europe. Significantly high adoption of mixed reality products in North America and the launch of advanced mixed reality products by key players in this region are contributing to the market growth. The mixed reality market is directly influenced by the rising demand for AR/VR head-mounted displays across the gaming and entertainment industry and development of software as well as hardware components for an immersive display experience. However, limited battery life and image latency issues in mixed reality devices can restrain market growth.

Also Read: https://adfty.biz/technology/mixed-reality-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023-/

Global Mixed Reality Market, by Component, 2017

Source: MRFR analysis

Mixed reality is the combination of the physical world and the digital world which creates a hybrid environment that blends both the real and virtual aspects. For the purpose of this study, on the basis of component, the global mixed reality market has been segmented into:

Hardware that includes processors, sensors, displays, input devices, power units, and software. Software includes Custom Software and Out-of-Box Software

The hardware segment in the research study is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of mixed reality hardware.

Also Read: https://www.deviantart.com/shivu111/journal/Mixed-Reality-Market-Research-Report-866592180

Regional Analysis

Mixed reality market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In North America, increasing penetration of AR & VR devices for mixed reality devices is fueling the market growth of the mixed reality market. Furthermore, the presence of key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., and Google, Inc. are expected to fuel the among market growth in this region. The US dominates the market in North America followed by Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the market. Japan is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific mixed reality market, followed by China, during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

The key players of global mixed reality market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Magic Leap, Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Sony Corporation (Japan), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Facebook Inc. (US).

Also Read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894231/0/en/Antibody-Drug-Conjugate-Market-Size-Is-Estimated-To-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-19-Till-2023-Industry-Trends-Key-Players-and-Global-Market-Analysis-By-MRFR.html

Key Developments

In April 2018, HTC Corporation launched a mixed reality headset HTC Vive Pro. This dual camera device provides spatial mapping of static and dynamic environments.

In December 2017, Sony Corporation launched a back-illuminated, time-of-flight (“ToF”) image sensor which delivers improved depth-sensing performance. These sensors can be used in object recognition, obstacle detection, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality applications.

In February 2018, Accenture PLC acquired Mackevision, a global producer of 3D-enabled and immersive product content to strengthen its capabilities in extended reality-based applications.

In October 2017, Microsoft partnered with Samsung Group, Dell Inc., Acer, Lenovo Group Ltd to launch Windows mixed reality VR headsets.

In December 2018, Intel Corporation, AT&T Inc., Ericsson Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and DC Comics Inc. announced their collaboration to create a mixed reality experience with virtual reality headsets.

Also Read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/08/1819498/0/en/Healthcare-BPO-Market-Size-will-reach-nearly-USD-449-623-8-million-in-revenues-by-2023-CAGR-of-12-3-Automation-to-Drive-Healthcare-BPO-Industry-Says-MRFR.html

Market Segmentation

By Component: Hardware and Software By Product: Head Mounted Display (HMD), Head-Up Display, Smartphone/Tablet PC By Vertical: Education, Gaming & Entertainment, Medical, Military & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Automotive, Architecture and IT

Key questions addressed by the report

What was the historic market size (2017)?

Which segment (Component / Solution/ Industry) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2024?

Who are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players

Also Read: https://communalnews.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-workspace-market-to-see-41-cagr/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/