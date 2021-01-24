Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

According to this study, over the next five years the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market will register a 11.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10960 million by 2025, from $ 7196 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Residential

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Altura Associates, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass)

Solatube International, Inc.

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Daikin Industries Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Kingspan Group plc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

CertainTeed

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

