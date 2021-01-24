Interdental Cleaning Products Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Interdental cleaning products are used to remove food particles and dental plaque from the teeth. These are largely preferred as a precaution to avoid various oral problems such as cavities, bad breath and others. various types of interdental cleaning products include toothpicks, interdental brush, dental tape, dental floss and more. Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene along with increasing variety of interdental cleaning products drives the market growth. As in July 2020, BURST Oral Care introduced its lineup of high quality oral care products such as Expanding Black Jupiter Berry Floss. Also, in August 2020, Panasonic entered the dental market with the launch of a modern flosser Panasonic EW1511 which can floss without cord. Also, increasing cases of oral diseases such as caries, bad tooth and more further augment the market growth. As per World Dental Federation (FDI) report of 2019, oral diseases affected approximately 3.9 billion people across the globe of which untreated tooth decay impacted half of the world’s population which makes the disease most prevalent of the 291 conditions registered in Global Burden of Disease. As orthodontic patients need to take special care of their oral health increasing the utilization of interdental cleaning products. Moreover, increasing availability of these products from various sales channels such as e-commerce and convenience stores supports the market growth. Also, government initiatives and legislation supporting oral health augments the market for interdental cleaning products. For instance: The Older American Reauthorization Act of 2016 and Action for Dental Health Act of 2015 in the US increase the adoption and sales of interdental cleaning products. However, lack of awareness in rural areas and complexity of use impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Interdental Cleaning Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demand for advanced products and high awareness for oral health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing awareness and availability of products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Interdental Cleaning Products market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
DenTek Oral Care Inc
Oral-B
Ranir LLC
Trisa AG
TePe Plackers
Colgate Palmolive Company
DentalPro
M+C Schiffer GmbH
The 3M Company
The Humble Co
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Interdental Brushes
Toothpicks
Dental Tapes
Dental Floss
By Age Group:
0-6 years
7-19 years
20-40 years
41-65 years
Above 65 years
By Sales Channel:
Wholesalers and Distributors
Online Retailers
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Pharmacies/Drug Stores
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors