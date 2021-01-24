Interdental Cleaning Products Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Interdental cleaning products are used to remove food particles and dental plaque from the teeth. These are largely preferred as a precaution to avoid various oral problems such as cavities, bad breath and others. various types of interdental cleaning products include toothpicks, interdental brush, dental tape, dental floss and more. Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene along with increasing variety of interdental cleaning products drives the market growth. As in July 2020, BURST Oral Care introduced its lineup of high quality oral care products such as Expanding Black Jupiter Berry Floss. Also, in August 2020, Panasonic entered the dental market with the launch of a modern flosser Panasonic EW1511 which can floss without cord. Also, increasing cases of oral diseases such as caries, bad tooth and more further augment the market growth. As per World Dental Federation (FDI) report of 2019, oral diseases affected approximately 3.9 billion people across the globe of which untreated tooth decay impacted half of the world’s population which makes the disease most prevalent of the 291 conditions registered in Global Burden of Disease. As orthodontic patients need to take special care of their oral health increasing the utilization of interdental cleaning products. Moreover, increasing availability of these products from various sales channels such as e-commerce and convenience stores supports the market growth. Also, government initiatives and legislation supporting oral health augments the market for interdental cleaning products. For instance: The Older American Reauthorization Act of 2016 and Action for Dental Health Act of 2015 in the US increase the adoption and sales of interdental cleaning products. However, lack of awareness in rural areas and complexity of use impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1673

The regional analysis of global Interdental Cleaning Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demand for advanced products and high awareness for oral health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing awareness and availability of products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Interdental Cleaning Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DenTek Oral Care Inc

Oral-B

Ranir LLC

Trisa AG

TePe Plackers

Colgate Palmolive Company

DentalPro

M+C Schiffer GmbH

The 3M Company

The Humble Co

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Interdental Brushes

Toothpicks

Dental Tapes

Dental Floss

By Age Group:

0-6 years

7-19 years

20-40 years

41-65 years

Above 65 years

By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers and Distributors

Online Retailers

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1673

Target Audience of the Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/