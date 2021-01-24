Global Application Security Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the Global Application Security Market to surpass a valuation of USD 9 Billion from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The security breaches affecting business applications, increasing use of mobile and cloud-based technologies, and strict compliance and regulatory requirements for application security are key factors driving the application security market’s growth. Owing to an increase in demand for Software as a Service (SaaS)-based application security solutions, the application security market will have an immense opportunity to expand over the next five years.

Also Read: https://adfty.biz/technology/application-security-market-research-report-4/

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Application Security Market

Globally, there are roughly 19–20 million software developers, 40% of whom are mobile application developers, and 60% are web application developers. With a growing trend in the usage of mobile phones and smartphones for a number of purposes, such as office work, online shopping, and social media access, the development of mobile apps has increased. Due to the growing demand for mobile apps, the need to secure the development phase of mobile apps to mitigate data loss and data breaches and track the run time environment of an application has also increased. In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government also mandated the deployment of mobile applications, in particular, while traveling, which also increased the need to increase security measures in the SDLC process. Due to these factors, the demand for security for mobile apps is expected to increase with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in security breaches targeting business applications

Security breaches continue to pose a threat to customers and companies. Today’s hyper-connected business environment is boosting the rapid growth of digital solutions, devices, and related services. The foundation of the digital infrastructure is focused on communication between business-critical applications and data, which are shared across platforms, devices, and users. Business apps have critical organizational data and are the target of cybercriminals. According to F5 Labs, web and apps account for 30% of the overall breaches, with an average estimated cost of USD 8 million per breach. The company also found that a typical organization had an average of 765 applications, of which 34% were in critical condition. By mid-2019, the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database had reported more than 11,000 vulnerabilities in widely used applications and found that 34% of applications had no patches available. Even if patches are available, customers and companies do not apply them, making it more effective for cybercriminals to crack application codes. According to Security Boulevard, 60% of the breaches included vulnerabilities for which a patch was available but not applied. As per Appthority, one of the main application security solutions providers, the common threat comes from non-malware risky app behavior, like aggressive data collection and data sharing.

Restraints

Budget constraints and return on investment pullback companies from investments

When applications do not expand beyond business-critical activities, such as payment-related activities or ordering products and services, businesses leave thousands of applications susceptible. Unused business-critical applications are harmful because they are not updated from time to time. Many small and medium-sized companies feel that spending money on this type of application will cost the business. Unused applications create long-term security risks because it is easy to crack unused applications and get into the IT infrastructure regardless of whether the application was a business-critical or seldom-used web application

Also Read: https://www.deviantart.com/shivu111/journal/Application-Security-Market-Research-Report-866592232

Market Segmentation

Global Application Security Industry has been segmented into Solutions, Services, Testing Type, Deployment, Organization Size, and End-User.

By solution, the global application security industry has been segmented into Web Application Security and Mobile Application Security.

By services, the global application security industry has been segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

By testing type, the global application security industry has been segmented into Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST).

By deployment, the global application security industry has been segmented into On-Cloud and On-Premise.

By organization size, the global application security industry has been segmented into Large Enterprises and SMEs.

By end-user, the global application security industry has been segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defence, Healthcare, Retail, Education, and Others.

Regional Analysis

North America to lead the global market

Financial crimes against banks and other financial services institutions are growing rapidly in the digital age. Card fraud was predicted to rise to USD 183.29 billion by 2020 worldwide. In the United States, the BFSI sector has more than one exabyte of stored data. These data were generated from a variety of sources like credit/debit card histories, call logs, customer bank visits, banking volumes, account transactions, and web interactions. Due to the high availability of sufficient infrastructure, the presence of multiple global financial institutions, the increased adoption of IoT devices and Internet users, the development of threat intelligence solutions in the North American region is expected to increase. Furthermore, the proliferation of digital services and technological developments, coupled with the early adoption of the latest technologies in the banking sector, is supporting the growth of the region.

Competitive Landscape

Also Read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894230/0/en/Blow-Molding-Resins-Market-Size-Predicted-to-Grow-Exponentially-by-Forecast-to-2023-Increasing-Demand-from-Packaging-has-Flourished-Global-Blow-Molding-Resins-Industry.html

The application security market is strongly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players in the market. Many industry players are making developments to separate themselves from their competitors.

Key Players

April 2019-IBM collaborated with the Indian Government to secure Indian servers on the cloud to protect against cyber-attacks and criminals.

Report Overview

This research report explores key drivers, constraints, and challenges in the global application security market, regional and segment revenue estimates and assessments. The base year is 2017; the forecast period is 2017-2023. The segmentation of the market is described in the following manner.

Segmentation Table

By Solution

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Also Read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/08/1819493/0/en/Feed-Premixes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-325-2-Million-by-2023-at-3-55-CAGR-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Testing Type

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

By Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End-user

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government & Defence

Healthcare

Retail

Education

OthersAlso Read: https://communalnews.com/in-vehicle-video-surveillance-market-to-see-a-bright-future/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/