Global Construction Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the Global Construction Software Market size to reach USD 2715.6 Million with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2023 (forecast period). Construction software is a series of programs that allow the creation of vector-based representation in 3D format for construction projects of buildings, railways, and roads. It offers a digital database solution for capturing, managing, and presenting building information modeling solutions and also provides flexibility to modify or change the building design managed by software during the project life cycle. Construction software is a virtual construction facility that offers an insight into the actual physical construction of smart devices like tablets, smartphones, and other wearables, in order to achieve simulation and safety features in the building and infrastructure. Increased productivity and efficiency and improved quality and integration are the key factors driving the growth of the global construction software market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Construction Software Market

The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has induced a great deal of hardship in the world. People are coping with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their health, economy, and society at large. The Coronavirus pandemic has crippled a variety of industries, including the construction industry. Some of the public construction companies have survived as a result of public construction work. However, these activities are likely to occur only in the short term as the lockdown is expected to continue in many countries. The public-sector construction is expected to halt due to disruptions in supply chains caused by lack of material and a shortage of subcontractors. Companies are terminating contracts to control their expenditures. Due to this downturn in the construction sector. There has been a huge influence on the construction software market. As per Associated General Contractors (AGC), nearly 40% of construction companies were forced to lay off workers due to an outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The construction software market is anticipated to witness a small decline due to the outbreak of COVID-19, as many construction sites across the globe have halted operations. However, cutting-edge technologies in the construction industry like communication tools, drones, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and building information modeling is expected to boost the demand for construction software. These integrated technologies foster safety and health in the construction industry, allowing employees to meet social distancing requirements. In addition, as the trend of remote work is growing, architects and engineers can use existing construction software to further develop their construction models. The remote working trend among employees has increased the demand for cloud-based construction software during the pandemic lockdown period.

During the pandemic, construction software companies have experienced strong demand for customer support, and many companies are offering it at low or no additional cost. For example, Procore Technologies, Inc. offers free access to its Procore platform and related support services for emergency construction projects that are expected to support the construction of COVID-19 relief facilities. Autodesk provides free and extended access to its cloud products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Global Construction Software Industry to witness several growth factors

The global construction software industry is powered by numerous growth factors, such as growing demand for efficiency and accuracy in the construction industry, increasing adoption of cloud-deployed construction software, and the ongoing number of mergers and acquisitions in the construction and IT industries.

Opportunities

Growing investment to offer lucrative opportunities to market players

Building Information Modeling (BIM) integration in sustainable architecture and growing investment in the construction sector are vital opportunities for market players operating in the global construction software marke

Restraints

Technical challenges to limit the market growth

Technical issues on various scales in the construction industry are a significant obstacle to the growth of the market over the future period.

Market Segmentation

An on-premise segment to register the highest CAGR

On-premise accounted for a higher market share of 41% in 2018, with a market value of USD 733.6 million. It is projected to register 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. One of the main benefits of on-premise deployment over the cloud is that it provides security solutions that prevent cyber-attacks and prevent security breaches. Although maintenance costs are very high in terms of on-premise deployment, many organizations are preferring to use on-premise deployment.

General contractor segment led the global market

The general contractor segment led to the largest market share in the construction software industry in 2018. The general contractor at a construction site is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of a construction site and for the material planning, resource allotment, and equipment required for the construction of the project.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Construction Software Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America to dominate the global market

North America earned the highest market share of about 32% in 2018, with a market valuation of USD 575.8 million; the market is projected to have a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. North America is set to dominate the global market for construction software in terms of market share during the assessment period due to the growing popularity of cloud-based construction management software. Among the North American countries, the US held the largest market share due to increasing investment in the construction sector, trailed by Canada and Mexico

Europe to hold the second spot

Europe held the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 499.0 million; the CAGR market is expected to be 7.5%.

Competitive landscape

Market vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base in order to achieve a competitive edge in the market. Numerous strategic initiatives are underway, like strategic alliances and partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers.

Key Players

Sage Group PLC

Oracle Corporation

BuilderTREND

Trimble Inc

Constellation Software Inc.

Comprotex Software Inc.

iSqFt (ConstructConnect)

Procore Technologies Inc.

BuilderMT

Turtle Creek Software

Recent Development

In Jan-2018, Constellation Software Inc. acquired the ProArc unit of Tieto Oyj, a multinational software provider to the engineering and construction industry. The acquisition allows Constellation to extend its presence in the Nordic region.

In April-2018, Trimble acquired Viewpoint, a leading provider of scalable construction management software firm. The acquisition benefits Trimble provides a more robust and integrated project and business workflow through the construction lifecycle.

In January 2018, Oracle Corporation acquired Aconex, an Australian software company. Acquisition benefits Oracle to broaden its construction management portfolio.

In February – 2018, Trimble acquired e-Builder, a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based construction program management software, to extend its construction management solutions.

Report Overview

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an overview of the sector’s recent developments in each sub-sector from 2019 to 2023. In this research, MRFR segregated the global construction software market report based on product, application, and region.

Segmentation Table

By Product

Cloud

On-Premise

Web-based.

By Application

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-contractors

