Global IT and BPO Services Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global IT and BPO Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

IT and BPO Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT and BPO Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Capgemini

CSC

IBM

TCS

Wipro

Accenture

HCL Technologies

Infosys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT services

BPM

Software and R&D

Market segment by Application, split into

Finance

Insurance

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

