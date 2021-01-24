Global IT and BPO Services Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global IT and BPO Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
IT and BPO Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT and BPO Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Capgemini
CSC
IBM
TCS
Wipro
Accenture
HCL Technologies
Infosys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT services
BPM
Software and R&D
Market segment by Application, split into
Finance
Insurance
Telecom
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
