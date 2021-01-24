Global Antivirus Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Antivirus Software Market is estimated to expand at a 10.8% CAGR during the assessment period (2020-2026).

The market growth can be accredited to growing numbers of businesses and threats of cyber-attacks. Antivirus software is a web security solution that identifies and secures cyber vulnerabilities and defends cyber terrain from critical threats increasing lethality and operating effectively across the businesses. Every year, business sectors worldwide suffer increased data breaches, often leading to significant financial losses.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the antivirus software market growth a great deal. Cyber breach cases have significantly increased during COVID 19 period. According to Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), cyber fraud activities have increased almost by 20% in the first quarter of FY 2020. CISA also noted that an estimated amount of USD 3.5 BN was lost in cybercrimes alone in 2019.

The coronavirus lockdown caused huge revenue losses across the industries and closed down several manufacturing facilities across the globe, putting a brake on production, but the antivirus software industry has spiked further. Analyzing the trend during the COVID-19 crisis, when people are still maintaining social distancing and working from home, the antivirus software market is projected to grow continually.

Innovative antivirus solutions have become incredibly important in the recent COVID 19 crises to facilitate live streaming, e-learning, and more throughout the day as everyone is working from home. Moreover, the ongoing benefits of antivirus technology in extending a WiFi footprint to meet the rising demand for internet access throughout the home escalate market growth. This scenario is estimated to increase the growth rate of the market during the forecast period (2020 – 2027).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of Innovative Viruses and Cyber-Attacks Bolster the Antivirus Market Size

The antivirus software market is growing rapidly, mainly due to growing numbers of businesses and threats of cyber-attacks. Innovative viruses and cyber-attacks developed by hackers, such as malware, ransomware, phishing, Trojans, and others, create substantial market demand. Besides, the rising adoption of smartphones and need to defend cyber terrain from critical threats increase the uptake of paid antivirus software.

Every malicious piece of such attacks is hosted on legitimate services, making it harder for defenders to rely on network signals for detection. Rising adoption of cloud-based services used for saving confidential & private data and increasing uses of smart, connected devices such as laptops and smartphones bring threats of cyber vulnerabilities, such as data breaches that often lead to significant financial losses.

Opportunities

Emerging Nations to Present Robust Opportunities

Emerging markets across the globe present untapped opportunities for uses of antivirus software due to the rising numbers of businesses. Significant rise in the development of online services or products as a business model in developing regions is expected to offer a host of lucrative opportunities to global firms in the near future. Growing awareness about the advantages of antivirus solutions, internet trends, and best cybersecurity practices for online businesses is a crucial point anticipated to drive the market growth.

Restraints & Challenges

Counterfeit or Free Cyber Security Solutions Floating in the Market to Restrain the Growth

Many individuals and micro & small enterprises use free tools and services to save some money and time required for buying authentic antivirus software. This could restrain the ongoing market growth, negatively impacting the sales of antivirus software in the coming years.

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Market Share to Expand at a Strong Rate

MRFR evaluates that the antivirus software market growth rate between 2020 and 2026 (analysis period) could be 10.8%, in view of the escalating number of innovative cyber attacks.

Segment Overview

The market is segmented into type, application, and regions. The type segment is further bifurcated into computers, tablets, smartphones, and others. Based on the application, the antivirus software market is segmented into individual users, enterprise users, and government users. Based on type, the computer/PC segment accounts for the major market share

Enterprise Segment to Witness Significant Demand

By application, the enterprise segment holds the largest share in the overall market. Enterprises are heavily investing in upgrading their antivirus software solutions in the wake of new malware and ransomware attacks. The government segment, on the other hand, is projected to record the highest growth rate during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Maintain its Winning Streak

North America is expected to dominate the global antivirus software market during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the increasing advances in digital technology and the high disposable incomes of demographics. Besides, the increasing adoption of BYOD policy in most organizations and rising cybercrimes in the region foster the antivirus software market share.

The adoption of cloud technology & antivirus software and various mergers, partnerships, and collaborations between players operating in the region boost the market growth. The US leads the regional market, accounting for a significant market share, mainly due to the presence of key technology providers, including NortonLifeLock Inc., Malwarebytes, and Webroot. The US antivirus market is expected to grow significantly during the review period, continuing with the same growth trends.

Europe Seizes Second Highest Share in Global Market

Europe has captured the second biggest share in the global antivirus software market. Factors such as the increasing digitalization and the growing instances of cybercrimes in the region create substantial market demand. Additionally, the increasing uptake of antivirus software for the individual as well as commercial use influences the growth of the regional market. Also, increasing uses of antivirus software in government organizations to protect confidential data from thefts, phishing, malware, and piracy induce market expansion.

APAC is the Rapidly Growing Market for Antivirus Software

The Asia Pacific antivirus software market is growing at a rapid pace. The proliferation of BYOD trend in a number of enterprises and advancements in digital technology are the main factors providing impetus to the market growth. Moreover, rapid economic growth and the increasing purchasing power of demographics drive the growth of the regional market.

Major antivirus software companies based in the US and the UK are expanding their business in the Asia Pacific region, which positively impacts market growth. Furthermore, the high adoption of cloud technology in the region creates substantial demand for cloud-based antivirus software. The APAC antivirus software market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Players Focus on M&A Activities and R&D Investments to Gain Impetus

Highly competitive, the antivirus software market appears to be fragmented, with many well-established players forming a competitive landscape. These players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion and, product & technology launch to gain a substantially larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to drive R&D activities and expand their global footprints. Antivirus software companies strive to develop advanced technologies entirely on a different level.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. (India) is one of the leading cybersecurity and data protection solution providers globally, launched in 1995. This antivirus software maker delivers the best in class protection against advanced cyber-attacks, helping in simplifying security. Its portfolio includes many solutions sold under the widely recognized brand names across various operating systems and devices – ‘Quick Heal’ and ‘Seqrite.’ Quick Heal has recently invested Rs 2.2 crore in Israel based L7 Defense, which went public in 2016.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Report

Symantec Corporation (US)

ESET

S RO (Slovakia)

Mcafee LLC (US)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Avast Software SRO (Czech Republic)

F-Secure (Finland)

Fortinet Inc. (US)

Data Cyberdefense AG (Nordrhein-Westfalen)

Beijing Qihu Keji Co. Ltd. (China)

Avira Operations GMBH & CO. KG. (Germany)

Tencent (China)

Comodo Security Solutions Inc. (US)

AHNLAB INC. (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cheetah Mobile Inc.(China)

Beijing Rising Information Technology CO. LTD.(China)

Quick Heal Technologies Limited (India)

Recent Developments

December 07, 2020 – NortonLifeLock, the US antivirus provider formerly known as Symantec, announced the acquisition of a German antivirus platform provider Avira to expand into freemium antivirus protection in Europe and other key emerging markets. Simultaneously the company wants to expand its product portfolio from paid antivirus into the freemium tier.

– NortonLifeLock, the US antivirus provider formerly known as Symantec, announced the acquisition of a German antivirus platform provider Avira to expand into freemium antivirus protection in Europe and other key emerging markets. Simultaneously the company wants to expand its product portfolio from paid antivirus into the freemium tier. December 19, 2020 – Transmosis, a recognized leader in small business cybersecurity protection in the US, announced its partnership with Cysurance, a next-generation cyber insurance solutions provider, to offer fully integrated cyber liability insurance coverage with its next-generation a.i. Software and security operations center. The partnership is expected to streamline and enhance small businesses’ ability to protect against cyberattacks and reduce their overall cyber liability and financial risk.

– Transmosis, a recognized leader in small business cybersecurity protection in the US, announced its partnership with Cysurance, a next-generation cyber insurance solutions provider, to offer fully integrated cyber liability insurance coverage with its next-generation a.i. Software and security operations center. The partnership is expected to streamline and enhance small businesses’ ability to protect against cyberattacks and reduce their overall cyber liability and financial risk. May 22, 2020 – Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. (India), a cybersecurity and data protection solutions provider, announced Rs 2 crore ($263,222) in Ray Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), a startup specializing in next-generation networking and wireless technology, to accelerate its product innovations and increase its reach in multiple geographies. Ray is building futuristic solutions based on IoT and cloud computing technologies, makes it an ideal partner for the antivirus software maker Quick Heal.

Report Overview

Scope of the Report

Scope of the report covers extensive details of the antivirus software industry, with respect to type, application, and region. The antivirus software market growth rate, along with drivers, opportunities, and challenges, has also been highlighted in the MRFR report. Besides, major trends in the antivirus software market have been studied, focusing on their impact on the growth rate during the forecast period.

Segmentation Table

By Type

Computers

Tablets

Smart Phones

Others

By Application

Enterprises

Individuals

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

