Liquid Applied Membranes Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market is valued approximately at USD 17.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Liquid Applied Membranes is a waterproofing chemical that cures to form a rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membrane which is applied over many substrates such as concrete, bitumen and asphalt. It is used in various applications including roofing, wet rooms, basements, walls, building structures, tank lining and roadways. The increasing infrastructural spending and rising awareness about the benefits of liquid applied membranes resulting in cost effective construction are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on 10th February 2020, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that 3.2 million houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), out of the total sanctioned 1.03 crore houses in India. Also, as per Statista, the global technology spending on smart city initiative was USD 81 billion in 2018 and is estimated to rise by USD 189.5 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 17th March 2020, Sika AG invested in a new production facility for SikaProof structural waterproofing membrane at its existing site in Sarnen, Switzerland. This plant facility will aim to fuels the demand for high-grade and long-lasting waterproofing systems and projected to double the sale of SikaProof structural waterproofing membrane by 2023. Whereas, availability of substitutes, such as sheet membranes, for large-scale, open surfaces is the major factor restraining the growth of global Liquid Applied Membranes market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1663

The regional analysis of global Liquid Applied Membranes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing population and urbanization, the need for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sika AG

GCP Applied Technologies

Carlisle Companies

Soprema Group

Mapei S.p.A.

BASF SE

Fosroc

Johns Manville

RENOLIT

Tremco Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Bituminous Membranes

Elastomeric Membranes

Cementitious Membranes

by Application:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Roadways

By End-Use Industry:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Public Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1663

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/