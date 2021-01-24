Liquid Applied Membranes Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market is valued approximately at USD 17.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Liquid Applied Membranes is a waterproofing chemical that cures to form a rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membrane which is applied over many substrates such as concrete, bitumen and asphalt. It is used in various applications including roofing, wet rooms, basements, walls, building structures, tank lining and roadways. The increasing infrastructural spending and rising awareness about the benefits of liquid applied membranes resulting in cost effective construction are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on 10th February 2020, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that 3.2 million houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), out of the total sanctioned 1.03 crore houses in India. Also, as per Statista, the global technology spending on smart city initiative was USD 81 billion in 2018 and is estimated to rise by USD 189.5 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 17th March 2020, Sika AG invested in a new production facility for SikaProof structural waterproofing membrane at its existing site in Sarnen, Switzerland. This plant facility will aim to fuels the demand for high-grade and long-lasting waterproofing systems and projected to double the sale of SikaProof structural waterproofing membrane by 2023. Whereas, availability of substitutes, such as sheet membranes, for large-scale, open surfaces is the major factor restraining the growth of global Liquid Applied Membranes market during the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1663
The regional analysis of global Liquid Applied Membranes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing population and urbanization, the need for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in this region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sika AG
GCP Applied Technologies
Carlisle Companies
Soprema Group
Mapei S.p.A.
BASF SE
Fosroc
Johns Manville
RENOLIT
Tremco Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Type:
Bituminous Membranes
Elastomeric Membranes
Cementitious Membranes
by Application:
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Roadways
By End-Use Industry:
Residential Construction
Commercial Construction
Public Infrastructure
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1663
Target Audience of the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors