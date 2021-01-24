Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

Market Scenario:

High Performance Data Analytics market is a technology to provide solutions to data analytics services such as graph modeling and visualization, streaming analytics, exploratory data analysis and emerging architecture analysis among others. Also it is high demand by businesses which needs to take fast decision to gain competitive advantages. The major factor that drives the growth of high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is increasing data explosion in enterprises, growing market of big data analytics and rising advanced and analytical method & tools among others. Globally the market for high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~18% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players for High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market:

Some of the major players in global high performance data analytics (HPDA) Market include Cisco system, Inc. (U.S.), Red hat, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cray Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), and ATOS SE (France) among others.

Segments for High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market:

Global High performance data analytics (HPDA) Market can be segmented as follows: Segmentation by Component: Hardware and software. Segmentation by Technologies: Structured, semi-structured and unstructured. Segmentation by Application: manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, retailers and energy among others.

Regional Analysis of High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market: North-America is dominating the global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market with the largest market share due to high demand of HPDA by large enterprises and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for high performance data analytics (HPDA) followed by Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

