Global Facility Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

Market Scenario:

The facility management market is the process of managing multiple disciplines and operations of an organization and ensures smooth functionality of the built environment. It integrate people, place, process, and technology and assist the company to focus on its core competencies. Its core competencies include communication, environment sustainability, finance & business, leadership strategy, operation & maintenance, project management, property management, and technology management. Facility management provides various benefits over traditional approach namely it enables cost effective working processes within the business, motivates smart working by implementing smart IT systems, integrate business related information on one platform, and maintains complete compliancy of an organization. With these benefits, the business owners are able to analyze insights for their provided facilities and can make more informed decisions.

The major growth drive of facility management market is changing work culture in the organization which is demanding for efficient facility management services. Other factors such as increasing cloud technology market, growing trend of outsourcing facility management operations, increasing commercial real estate properties and growing focus on building asset & space management system by an organization is expected to drive the facility management market in the upcoming future. However, lack of awareness and highly adopted & comfortable traditional approach is projected to hamper the growth of facility management market during 2016-2022.

Key Players for Facility Management Market:

Some of the major players in Global Facility Management Market includes IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), EMCOR group, Inc. (U.S.), Aramark Corporation (U.S.), FM System, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Accruent, LLC (U.S.), Interserve Plc. (UK), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segments for Facility Management Market:

Global Facility Management Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Services: Project Management, inventory management, maintenance management, operation management, and others.

Segmentation by Deployment: on-premise and cloud.

Segmentation by End-Users: Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Real estate, BFSI, Government, IT & telecom and others.

Regional Analysis of Facility Management Market:

North America is expected to dominate the facility management market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to high adoption of technology advancement by manufacturing & IT sectors thereby lead to early adoption of facility Management services by companies in the region. Europe is also considered to support North America in generating high revenue for facility management market. The growing demand for support & maintenance services by manufacturing industry for services namely plant maintenance, and fabrication is expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the

fastest growing market for facility management during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to changing work environment in the region. Also, increasing cloud based deployment among organizations and rising demand for soft services by education and residential sector is projected to increase the market of facility management in the region.

