Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Research Analysis, Characterization And Quantification

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) involves the use of several antennas as opposed to one antenna to provide wireless coverage to the same area but with reduced total power and additional reliability. Often times a DAS uses RF directional couplers and/or wireless amplifiers to split and amplify the wireless signal from the source out to the distributed antennas. In many cases a DAS will use a combination of low loss coaxial cabling as well as fiber optic cabling supporting radio over fiber (RoF) technology to distribute the wireless signals to the antennas. A Distributed Antenna System can be designed for use indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage to hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc. The wireless services typically provided by a DAS include PCS, cellular, Wi-Fi, police, fire, and emergency services.

Carrier ownership held the largest size of the distributed antenna system market in 2019. In carrier ownership, there is no capital expenditure investment for the facility owner; the carriers take full authority of distributed antenna system installation and ownership. Under the carrier ownership model, indoor coverage has significant potential to claim a good return on investment (ROI). Hence, the high ROI attained in carrier ownership models for indoor DAS (iDAS) makes it a preferable ownership model.

The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market was 2990 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 6870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2020 and 2025.

CommScope

Corning

Solid, Inc

Cobham Wireless

Kathrein

Arqiva

JMA Wireless

American Tower

Ericsson

Boingo Wireless

Zinwave

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Comba Telecom

Dali Wireless



Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS



Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

What will be the growth rate of the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market performance

