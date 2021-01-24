Wearable Technology Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Wearable Technology Market is valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.51 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Wearable technology is essentially an interactive product combined with a certain form of programmed to monitor real-time details, the technology can easily be worn on the body. Wearable technology includes wristbands that can be worn around the wrist and aims to monitor things such as heartbeat, heart rate, steps taken, hours of sleep, and many others. Wearables are used in numerous sectors such as security, consumer applications, lifestyle, health and leisure, business and manufacturing, among others. The market is driven by user demand for advanced accessories, growing development opportunities of next-generation smart interface screens, growing Internet of Things popularity and mobile devices, increasing awareness of the advantages of wearables and technical innovation . The key players of global Wearable technology market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, April 2020-The Huami subsidiary of Xiaomi has stated in a message on the Chinese social network Weibo that Mi Band 5 will be launched in 2020. Recently, the brand has developed the Amazfit range that will see a new addition named the Amazfit Ares. Huami also reported that 70 different sports modes will be promoted by the Amazfit Ares and feature a rough-looking “Similarly, in November 2016 , Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd. has released a new ‘AMAZFIT’ smartwatch for fitness activity monitoring. The watch consists of activity-tracking, Bluetooth 4.0 LE and heart rate tracker sensors. Through this introduction, the company will have a greater position in the demand for wearable devices to boost its footprints. western outdoor” appearance. However, Shorter Consumer Electronics Sector life cycle could restrain the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Wearable Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing Internet of Things popularity and mobile devices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as User demand for advanced accessories, growing development opportunities of next-generation smart interface screens would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wearable Technology Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd

Garmin Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Alphabet, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Adidas Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise and Industrial Applications

Other Applications (Aviation, marine, and military and defense)

By Technology:

Computing technology

Display Technology

Networking technology

Positioning Technology

Sensor Technology

By Type:

Wearable Smart Textiles

Wearable Products and Devices (Non-Textiles)

By Component:

Power Supply Components

Positioning And Networking Components

Sensing Components

Control Components

Display and Optoelectronic Components

Memory Components

Interface Components

By Product:

Wristwear

Headwear and Eyewear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Other Wearable Technology

By Software & Services:

Apps (APPLICATIONS)

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wearable Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

