Wearable Technology Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Wearable Technology Market is valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.51 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Wearable technology is essentially an interactive product combined with a certain form of programmed to monitor real-time details, the technology can easily be worn on the body. Wearable technology includes wristbands that can be worn around the wrist and aims to monitor things such as heartbeat, heart rate, steps taken, hours of sleep, and many others. Wearables are used in numerous sectors such as security, consumer applications, lifestyle, health and leisure, business and manufacturing, among others. The market is driven by user demand for advanced accessories, growing development opportunities of next-generation smart interface screens, growing Internet of Things popularity and mobile devices, increasing awareness of the advantages of wearables and technical innovation . The key players of global Wearable technology market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, April 2020-The Huami subsidiary of Xiaomi has stated in a message on the Chinese social network Weibo that Mi Band 5 will be launched in 2020. Recently, the brand has developed the Amazfit range that will see a new addition named the Amazfit Ares. Huami also reported that 70 different sports modes will be promoted by the Amazfit Ares and feature a rough-looking “Similarly, in November 2016 , Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd. has released a new ‘AMAZFIT’ smartwatch for fitness activity monitoring. The watch consists of activity-tracking, Bluetooth 4.0 LE and heart rate tracker sensors. Through this introduction, the company will have a greater position in the demand for wearable devices to boost its footprints. western outdoor” appearance. However, Shorter Consumer Electronics Sector life cycle could restrain the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Wearable Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing Internet of Things popularity and mobile devices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as User demand for advanced accessories, growing development opportunities of next-generation smart interface screens would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wearable Technology Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Fitbit, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd
Garmin Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Alphabet, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Sony Corporation
Adidas Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Enterprise and Industrial Applications
Other Applications (Aviation, marine, and military and defense)
By Technology:
Computing technology
Display Technology
Networking technology
Positioning Technology
Sensor Technology
By Type:
Wearable Smart Textiles
Wearable Products and Devices (Non-Textiles)
By Component:
Power Supply Components
Positioning And Networking Components
Sensing Components
Control Components
Display and Optoelectronic Components
Memory Components
Interface Components
By Product:
Wristwear
Headwear and Eyewear
Footwear
Neckwear
Bodywear
Other Wearable Technology
By Software & Services:
Apps (APPLICATIONS)
Services
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
