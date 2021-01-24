Digital Therapeutics Market Industry Chain, Geographic Scope, Forecast by 2025

Overview Of Digital Therapeutics Industry 2020-2025:

Digital therapeutics refers to health or social care interventions delivered through a smart device to support healthy behaviors and provide therapeutic effects. Digital therapies/programs are cost-effective and have the potential to improve patient engagement and bring a substantial change in patients’ health. Owing to these advantages, digital therapeutics is increasingly being prescribed to help manage long-term conditions such as diabetes, insomnia, and asthma.

Digital Therapeutics Market growth is driven by the incidence of preventable chronic diseases, rising focus on preventive healthcare, technological advancements, growing need to control healthcare costs, significant increase in venture capital investments, and a number of benefits offered by digital therapeutics, such as their abilities to induce behavioral change, improve drug adherence, patient convenience, and user-friendliness. Furthermore, government initiatives to support the development and adoption of digital therapeutics solutions also provide an impetus to the growth of this market. The relatively untapped Asia-Pacific market and unexplored therapeutic applications have opened an array of opportunities for the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, patient data privacy concerns, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers may restrain the growth of this market.

The global Digital Therapeutics market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Digital Therapeutics Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Livongo Health

Noom Inc.

Ginger.Io, Inc.

Propeller Health

2morrow Inc.

Canary Health Inc.

Mango Health Inc.



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

B2C

B2B



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Preventive

Treatment/Care

The global Digital Therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Digital Therapeutics Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Forecast

