Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market is valued approximately USD 2.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) is an electronic network, drafted fundamentally to facilitate editing, recording, and playing back digital audio files. Due to technological advancements, these processes have become smother than ever. The media and entertainment sectors use a wide variety of active digital audio workstations. Further, an introduction of the VR & AR technology, rise in adoption of the digital and analog hybrid-based audio and demand for cloud-based audio workstations would drive the growth of the market. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the growing digitalization of instruments and increased adoption of cloud-based digital audio workstation. As per the American Society for Quality’s report of April 2019, 63% of manufacturers consider IoT products will increase profitability over the next five years and will invest USD 267 billion in IoT by 2020. As a result, the adoption of digital audio workstations would increase as it allows third-party developers to add some code. However, availability of free composing software is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the early adoption of advanced technology solutions as well as initiatives taken by vendors to reach the end user base. Also, the US and Canada are witnessing increased adoption of advanced technologies, including Linux and Android operating systems. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ableton AG

Acoustica, Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Avid Technology, Inc.

BandLab Technologies

Bitwig GmbH

Cockos Incorporated

FL Studio

Mayley Digital Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Software Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

By OS Compatibility:

Mac

Windows

Others

By End-User:

Commercial

Non-commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

