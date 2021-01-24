Digital Isolator Market to eyewitness massive growth by 2025 | Infineon Technologies , Texas Instruments , Silicon Labs , Analog Devices 

Overview Of Digital Isolator Industry 2020-2025:

Digital isolators are used in the DC/DC converters in solar inverters and battery-powered industrial equipment. Several manufacturers are developing isolation-integrated DC/DC converters, which provide better features and higher safety. These isolators are also used in CAN Bus, primarily for the purpose of automation in the automotive and Industrial sector.

The growing demand for noise-free electronics and the increasing usage of renewable energy sources are driving the growth of the market. Further, digital isolators are increasingly being used as a substitute for optocouplers; this is contributing to the growth of the digital isolator market. However, digital isolators’ inability to transmit low-frequency signals without the use of modulators and their high costs are restraining the growth of this market.

The market for gate drivers is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the wide use of gate drivers in engines of electric vehicles and the large-scale electrification of automobiles in developed economies, such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the Nordic Countries. Gate drivers are also used to drive motors in the industrial sector.

Digital Isolator Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

Silicon Labs

Broadcom

ROHM Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductor

NVE

Vicor

Murata Manufacturing

National Instruments



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Gate Drivers

DC/DC Converters

ADCs

USB & Other Communication Ports

CAN Isolation

Others

The global Digital Isolator market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

