Digital Inspection Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During Forecast (2021-2025)

The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of dimension into 2D and 3D. 3D accounted for a larger share of the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. 3D helps overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and offers added advantages to manufacturers to inspect beyond 2 planes of a product and volumetric height, allowing for 100% inspection and detection of defects in a product.

The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of technology into machine vision, metrology, and NDT. Metrology accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The demand for metrology is driven by the rising need for accurate inspection of 3D data used for modeling and analysis of 3D models, growing focus on quality control, inability of traditional measurement devices to address several manufacturing issues, and growing automation and in-line metrology. The market for NDT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the continuous advancements in electronics, and automation and robotics, and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions.

The report offers detailed coverage of Digital Inspection industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Digital Inspection by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The Digital Inspection Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Digital Inspection Market include are:-

General Electric

Mistras Group

Olympus

Hexagon

Cognex

Nikon

Zetec

Faro Technologies

Basler

Omron

This research report categorizes the global Digital Inspection market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Digital Inspection market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Digital Inspection industry

This report studies the global Digital Inspection market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

