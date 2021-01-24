Diesel Generators Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2025

The Diesel Generators Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

A diesel generator is the combination of a diesel engine with an electric generator (often an alternator) to generate electrical energy. This is a specific case of engine-generator. A diesel compression-ignition engine is usually designed to run on diesel fuel, but some types are adapted for other liquid fuels or natural gas.

The end-user segment has been further segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Utilities/power generation and oil & gas industries are the largest users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. Growing industrialization and rising demand for continuous power supply by these industries are expected to drive the diesel generators market from 2015 to 2020.

The global Diesel Generators market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Aksa Power Generation

Wuxi Kipor Power

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Himoinsa S.L.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Briggs & Stratton Corporation



0-100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-1000 kVA

1000 kVA



Industrial

Commercial

Residential

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

