Global Data Fabric Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Data fabric is a distributed data management platform that automatically brings together different data sets, both historical and real time, and processes them in an efficient way. Data fabric is an aggregation of multiple big data components, which deliver a comprehensive view of customer and business data across an organization. The data fabric virtually connects not only the back-end relational data stores that feed systems within an enterprise but also the distributed, high-performance, in-memory data caches that are embedded within systems such as web services.

A major advantage of an enterprise data-fabric approach to data integration over approaches based on enterprise application integration is the potential to create a data fabric on top of existing applications without changing application logic.

Regional Analysis

The competitive landscape of global hardware encryption market is formed by major players of the market and some of the new entrants. The data fabric has driven many areas like BFSI, military and aerospace, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, media and entertainment. The global data fabric market is led by North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Intel Corporation, an American multinational corporation, developed Omni Path Architecture (Intel OPA). Intel OPA is an element of Intel Scalable System Framework, delivers the performance for tomorrow’s high performance computing (HPC) workloads and the ability to scale to tens of thousands of nodes and eventually more at a price competitive with today’s fabrics. The Intel OPA 100 series product line is an end-to-end solution of PCIe adapters, silicon, switches, cables, and management software. As the successor to Intel True Scale Fabric, this optimized HPC fabric is built upon a combination of enhanced IP and Intel technology.

Intel OPA is designed to provide the:

Features and functionality at both the host and fabric levels to raise levels of scaling

CPU and fabric integration necessary for the increased computing density, improved reliability, reduced power, and lower costs required by significantly larger HPC deployments

Fabric tools to readily install, verify, and manage fabrics at this level of complexity

Asia Pacific is going to face major changes in the market. Increasing technological adoption and huge opportunities across industry verticals in APAC countries, especially India, China, and Japan are driving the growth of this market.

GDS Holdings, the major Chinese data center provider that recently entered a partnership with CyrusOne – including a $100 million investment by the US-based co-location heavyweight – announced it is going to build 54,000-square foot data center for Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce and cloud services company. Chinese enterprises, who currently spend relatively little on cloud services to quickly ramp up the rate of outsourcing to cloud providers in the coming years.

Key players in the market are SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Denodo (U.S.), Syncsort Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Global DS (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), K2 View (U.S.) among others.

