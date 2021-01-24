Dashboard Cameras Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Dashboard Cameras Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Dashboard cameras or digital video recorders (DVRs) are portable onboard cameras that are attached to the vehicle’s front windscreen. Some dashcams are available in ball form which is used to record 360 degree of the interior of vehicle and can automatically send pictures and video using 4G network. The dashcams can also be used for video evidence in the event of a road accident. There are various dashboard cameras available with features ranging from basic video recordings with date and time, inbuilt GPS, G-forces, and night recording. The growing sales of vehicles, governments mandating the installation of dash cams and rise in the number of accidents and thefts are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance: as per Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in U.S., around 748,841 vehicles were stolen in 2018. For such reason in 2019, U.S Federal government mandated the installation of onboard cameras in new cars. For instance: according to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen by 16.8 million production of motor vehicle in 2019. Furthermore the product launch and other strategic alliance by various market players would encourage the market growth. For Instance: on 06th January 2020, Garmin Ltd., launched Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, company’s first dual lens dash camera that has two 180-degree field of view lenses which record in tandem day and night. However, reliability and privacy issues are the major factors restraining the growth of global Dashboard Cameras market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Dashboard Cameras market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and growing popularity and adoption of these cameras among the motorists. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Garmin Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Aiptek Inc.

ABEO Company Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.)

DOD Tech

Papago Inc.

Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd

HP Development Company LP

LG Electronics Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Basic

Smart

By Product Type:

Single-channel

Dual-channel

Rear-view

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dashboard Cameras Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

