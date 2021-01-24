Deception Technology Market Revenue Data Historic And Forecast Analysis – Trapx Security, Rapid7, Attivo Networks, Logrhythm

Overview Of Deception Technology Industry 2020-2025:

Deception technology is an emerging category of cyber security defense. Deception technology products can detect, analyze, and defend against zero-day and advanced attacks, often in real time. They are automated, accurate, and provide insight into malicious activity within internal networks which may be unseen by other types of cyber defense. Deception technology enables a more proactive security posture by seeking to deceive the attackers, detect them and then defeat them, allowing the enterprise to return to normal operations.

The deception technology market is segmented by component, deception stack, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The solution segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018. Moreover, the service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as today’s organizations are adopting the advanced technologies such as IoT and BYOD. This results in increase in cyber-attacks and creates demands for more comprehensive security solutions and services that would help customers to secure their IT infrastructure.

The data security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the network security segment accounts for the largest share of the deception technology market in 2018. The cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size in 2019. Moreover, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed coverage of Deception Technology industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Deception Technology by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Deception Technology Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Rapid7

Logrhythm

Trapx Security

Attivo Networks

Illusive Networks

Cymmetria

Guardicore

Allure Security Technology

Topspin Security

Varmour

Smokescreen Technologies

Acalvio Technologies

The global Deception Technology market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Deception Technology Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Deception Technology Market Forecast

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Global Deception Technology Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

size by pinpointing its sub-segments. To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To analyse the amount and value of the Global Deception TechnologyMarket, depending on key regions

To analyse the Global Deception Technology Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector. To examine the Global Deception Technology Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information. Primary worldwide Global Deception Technology Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future. To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

