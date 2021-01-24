DC Drives Market | Mostly Affected Region, Country | Schneider Electric Se, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG

Overview Of DC Drives Industry 2020-2025:

A DC drive is an electrical device used to regulate the speed of a DC motor by controlling the input voltage and/or amperage to the DC motor. It also rectifies the AC power input into DC feed for the motors. Its primary advantages are increased energy savings and reduced motor wear. It is majorly used for variable torque application in industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining.

Global DC drives market has been segmented based on voltage into low and medium voltage DC drives. The market has also been segmented based on power ratings into low, medium, and high power DC drives. The major end-use industries covered into this report are oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, building automation, food & beverages, metals & mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, and others, where others include cement, chemical, and pulp & paper. The regions considered in this report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Information regarding the key countries in each region, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Australia, Germany, the U.K., Russia, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa, among others has also been included in this report.

The Top key vendors in DC Drives Market include are:-

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric Se

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Crompton Greaves Limited

Toshiba International Corporation Ltd.

Danfoss Group

Parker Hannifin Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

American Electric Technologies Inc.

GE Power Conversion

KB Electronics



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Low Voltage DC Drives

Medium Voltage DC Drives



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Low Power Drives

Medium Power Drives

High Power Drives

This research report categorizes the global DC Drives market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Region wise performance of the DC Drives industry

This report studies the global DC Drives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global DC Drives companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of DC Drives submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global DC Drives market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of DC Drives market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global DC Drives Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

