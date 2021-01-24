Data Center Fabric Market Report Coverage: Opportunities, Challenges, Market Size, Statistics, Restraints, Drivers, Limits, Share

Data Center Fabric Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Fabric-based architecture aids the data center by eliminating the need of multiple layers of devices, switch-to-switch interactions, and also the shared network protocols. It reduces the complexity of a data center network and enhances its efficiency. In a data center, fabric represents interconnection of thousands of servers, storage, and other networking ports in an ultra-low latency infrastructure, which provides any-to-any connectivity, making each device only single hop away from every other device. Nowadays, many organizations have started adopting solutions offered by the data center fabric market, as they facilitate the reduction of operational and capital expenses, resulting in reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Fabric switches play a vital role in reducing infrastructure cost by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for converging server and storage networking in data centers sharing common infrastructure. Fabric infrastructure is scalable enabling data centers to grow with increasing demands of the organization in future. The operational cost of networking in flattened networks reduces by huge margin when compared to the traditional networks. Rising cost of electricity, cloud adoption and big data storage requirement is motivating organizations to deploy fabric products in their data centers to reduce the overall cost of operating data centers and increase the capacity at the same time. Efficient fabric switches also reduces overhead cost of power and cooling facilities by significant margin. Growing IT infrastructure demand of organizations to enhance business performance by providing application solutions to its clients at any place and at any time require flat network architecture for the real-time analysis of information stored in physical and virtual servers. The fabric products make networking swift delivering best experience to mobile end users using applications such as online media streaming, social media and online data storage.

Key Competitors of the Global Data Center Fabric Market are:

Arista Networks

Avaya

Brocade

Cisco

Dell

Extreme Networks

HP

Huawei

IBM

Juniper

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Data Center Fabric on national, regional and international levels. Data Center Fabric Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

This study report on global Data Center Fabric market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Data Center Fabric Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Data Center Fabric industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Data Center Fabric market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

