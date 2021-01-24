Cryogenic Valve Market Revenue Data Historic And Forecast Analysis – Bray, Benchmarking, Cryocomp, BAC

The Cryogenic Valve Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Based on application, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into transfer lines, tanks & cold boxes, manifolds & gas trains, and liquefiers. The transfer lines subsegment held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing production and demand for liquefied gases is likely to drive the market for cryogenic valves, globally.

Based on the type, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into ball valve, globe valve, gate valve, check valve, and others. The others segment includes control valves, safety valves, butterfly valves, and angle valves. The ball valve subsegment led the cryogenic valve market in 2019. The features of ball valves, such as high flow rate and easy operation compared to other valve types, have resulted in the largest share of the ball valve segment in the cryogenic valve market., Moreover, these valves are designed accordingly and are used in transportation, liquefied gas production, and storage applications.

The global Cryogenic Valve market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Cryogenic Valve Market are:

Benchmarking

BAC

Bray

Cryocomp

Emerson

Flowserve

Habonim

Herose

L&T

Parker

Powell Valves

Samson

Schlumberger

Velan

Weir Group



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Globe Valve

Gate Valve

Check Valve

Ball Valve

Others



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

Regional Cryogenic Valve Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Important Features of the report:

– Detailed analysis of the Global Cryogenic Valve market

–Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

–Detailed market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Global Cryogenic Valve Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Cryogenic Valve market performance

