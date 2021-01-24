Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share & Covid 19 Impact Analysis – E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., The DOW Chemical Company

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Overview 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Crop Protection Chemicals Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.



The report offers detailed coverage of Crop Protection Chemicals industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Crop Protection Chemicals by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Crop protection chemicals are used on all the crop types, the ones considered in the study are cereals & oilseeds and fruits & vegetables. The market for cereals & grains is the highest and is also projected to be the fastest-growing market. It is mainly due to a high demand for cereals & oilseeds by the growing population all over the world.

On the basis of origin of crop protection chemicals, the market is led by synthetic crop protections chemicals, but biopesticides is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the rising demand for biopesticides by the farmers, as they are less toxic and environment friendly.

The global Crop Protection Chemicals market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market are:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others (which include acaricides, nematicides, rodenticides, disinfectants, fumigants, mineral oils, and other crop protection chemicals such as sulfur, petroleum oils, and sulfuric acid)



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Foliar spray

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others (which include chemigation and fumigation)

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Crop Protection Chemicals on national, regional and international levels. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

This study report on global Crop Protection Chemicals market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Crop Protection Chemicals Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Senario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Crop Protection Chemicals market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

