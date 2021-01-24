Critical Communication Market 2021 – Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2025

The Critical Communication Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

The critical communication market has been segmented on the basis of end-use vertical into public safety, transportation, utilities, mining, and others. The critical communication market for the transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2025 owing to the rising need for critical communication solutions at airports in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, the increasing need for the upgrading of conventional analog networks to digital networks (LTE and TETRA) is contributing to the growth of the market for the transportation vertical.

The critical communication market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2025 owing to the new developments in technological fields, increasing infrastructural developments, and ongoing smart-city projects in the region. Moreover, organizations in APAC are expected to invest heavily in critical communication to deal with terrorist breaches and natural disasters, and for use in applications such as transportation. In addition, various ongoing projects in India, China, and South Korea, such as metro and railway communication projects, are boosting the growth of the critical communication market in this region.

The global Critical Communication market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Motorola

Ericsson

Nokia

ZTE

Huawei

AT&T

Harris

Hytera

Cobham Wireless

Ascom

Leonardo

Mentura Group

Inmarsat

Zenitel

Telstra



Land mobile radios (LMRs)

Long-term evolution (LTE)



Public Safety

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

