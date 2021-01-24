Counterfeit Money Detection Market Report 2021-2025, Leading Players- Innovative Technology Ltd., Glory Ltd., Crane Payment Innovations, Cummins Allison Corp.

Overview Of Counterfeit Money Detection Industry 2020-2025:

The retail industry is expected to dominate the market for counterfeit money detection. However, the transportation industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing deployment of kiosks and vending machines at various transportation facilities such as airports and railway stations is the major driver for the increasing demand for counterfeit money detectors in the transportation industry.

Various technologies such as ultraviolet, infrared, magnetic, watermark, microprint, and so on are integrated with the currency detecting devices. Among these, ultraviolet technology is the most popular technology because of its high rate of accuracy for finding a counterfeit note. The magnetic technology is expected to have the highest growth rate. The magnetic properties are monitored with more advanced sensors to detect the genuineness of the banknote. Among the wide range of products offered by various market players, currency sorter is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The Top key vendors in Counterfeit Money Detection Market include are:-

Glory Ltd.

Cummins Allison Corp.

Innovative Technology Ltd.

Crane Payment Innovations

Cassida Corporation

Japan Cash Machine Co., Ltd.

Accubanker

DRI Mark Products Inc.

Fraud Fighter

Royal Sovereign International Inc.

Semacon Business Machines, Inc.

