Converter Transformer Market to eyewitness massive growth by 2025 | Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric

The converter transformer is one of the most important components in an HVDC converter station. Converter transformer plays a vital role in terms of total cost of an HVDC converter station, as it affects the performance of the entire connected electric power system. A converter transformer is used to step-up the voltage of the AC supply network. It acts as an interface between the AC system and the thyristor valves in HVDC systems. A major advantage of an Converter transformer is that, it acts as a galvanic barrier between the AC and DC system to prevent the DC potential to enter the AC systems. It also transforms voltage between the AC supply and the HVDC system.

The Top key vendors in Converter Transformer Market include are:-

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd.

Siemens AG

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Toshiba

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Shadong Power Equipment Company Limited

XIAN XD Transformer Co. Ltd



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Monopolar

Back-To-Back

Bipolar

Multi-Terminal



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Windfarms

Oil & Gas

Grid Connections

This report also studies the global Converter Transformer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Converter Transformer industry

This report studies the global Converter Transformer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

