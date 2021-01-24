Turbidimeter Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Turbidimeter Market is valued approximately at USD 960 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Turbidimeter is an essential technology used to assess the relative clarity of water. The level of haziness and cloudiness in water is a fundamental indicator of water quality. The turbidity analysis is gaining significant acceptance across various end use industries such as wastewater treatment, chemical and pulp & paper etc. as it is a simple indicator of the overall quality of water as compared to other testing equipment. The rapid growth in water & wastewater industries across the globe and commendable application of turbidimeter to analyze water quality and indicate level of contamination is the factor escalating the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: according to the Statista, the global industrial wastewater treatment industry in 2018 was USD 10.6 Million and is projected to grow with USD 15 Million by 2024. According to the International Wastewater Organization, the wastewater flow rate in Aqaba is also estimated to be 61,000 m3 /day by 2030 and the treatment capacity is expected to increase by around 70,000 m3 /day. More than 12,000 m3 / day wastewater treatment capability in Bangkok is also initiated by 2030. In addition, growing demand from paper & pulp industry and food & beverage industry is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, functional limitations and presence of alternate automated integrated solutions in the industry of turbidimeter is restraining the market growth.

The regional analysis of the global Turbidimeter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in water & wastewater industry. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing demand from food & beverage industry is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Turner Designs

LaMotte Company

HF scientific

Watts Water Technologies, Inc

GF Piping Systems

VELP Scientifica

Merck KGaA

Emerson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Portability offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Portability:

Handheld

Stationery

By Application:

On-Field

Off-Field

By End-use industry:

Wastewater treatment

Chemical & Materials

Oil & gas

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Food & beverage

Research & Academia

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Turbidimeter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

