Industrial Nailers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Industrial Nailers Market is valued approximately at USD XXX Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial nailer or nail guns have significant role in various end use industries such as construction, automotive, furniture & crafting etc. It is a mechanical tool used to drive nails into woods or other material in such industries. These tools are fundamentally driven by compressed air, electromagnetism, and highly flammable gases such as butane or propane. The rapid growth in population and growing trend of urbanization across the globe fueled the growth of construction sector worldwide. Due, to these factors demand for industrial nailers is growing significantly from the construction sector which is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to increase with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. The activity which contributed towards the growing construction sector in India includes export cargo (10%), highway construction/widening (9.8%), power generation (6.6%), import cargo (5.8%) and cargo at major ports (5.3%). Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. Moreover, rapid growth in production of automobiles across the globe is propelling the demand for industrial nailers over the forecast years. However, rise of labor cost the factor may restrict the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of the global Industrial Nailers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in automotive industry. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing construction activities in the region is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aerosmith Fastening

Apach Industrial co. ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Everwin Pneumatic Corp.

Grex Power Tools

Hilti North America

Jaaco Corp

Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Category Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Category Type:

Pneumatic

Cordless

Gas-powered

By Product Type:

Brad & Pins

Coils

Roofing

Framing & Sheathing

Flooring

Sliding & Fencing

Others

By Operator:

Handheld

Automatic

By Application:

Furniture

Millwork

Pallet & Crating

Leather goods manufacturing

Steel skids

Construction & framing

Automatic Interiors

Others

By Nail Length:

Less than 20mm

20-40 mm

40-60 mm

60-80 mm

Above 80 mm

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Nailers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

