Connected Truck Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas – Denso, Robert Bosch, Delphi, Continental

The commercial vehicle manufacturers are taking several initiatives to expand the advanced innovation in their trucks. With the electrification and digitization of various components, infotainment, telematics systems, and autonomous driving are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. Most of these technologies use real-time data for live traffic, road conditions, and roadside help during a breakdown. The commercial vehicle is increasingly equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot detection, and park assist system to enhance the safety of drivers as well as pedestrians. Also, automakers are looking forward to enhance customer satisfaction with the help of cybersecurity & over-the-air (OTA) updates to rectify the bugs generated in the software of various applications. The advancement in connected features will increase the overall operational efficiency and vehicle performance of fleet operators.

The global Connected Truck market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Connected Truck Market are:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Harman

ZF

NXP

Magna

Sierra Wireless

Tomtom

Trimble

Verizon



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Dedicated Short Range

Long Range/Cellular Network



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Passenger

Commercial

Regional Connected Truck Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

