Conducting Polymers Market Size, Share & Covid 19 Impact Analysis – Celanese Corporation, 3M Company, Covestro AG, AGFA-Gevaert NV

Based on type, the global conducting polymers market has been segmented into electrically conducting and thermally conducting. The thermally conducting segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to increasing miniaturization of electronic components requiring advanced and compact conducting polymers for conduction of heat in confined space. Thermally conducting polymers find major use in LED fixtures, heat sinks, interface materials, radiator end caps, fuel pumps, heat exchangers, medical devices, and instrument housing.

Based on application, the global conducting polymers market has been segmented into ESD/EMI shielding, electrostatic coating, antistatic packaging, capacitor, and others. The ESD/EMI shielding application of the electrical & electronics industry accounts for a huge demand for conducting polymers. The major benefit of ESD/EMI shielding is that it increases the safety of air-gapped systems. It also helps prevent the sensitive electronic components and devices from static discharge and magnetic interference.

The global Conducting Polymers market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Conducting Polymers Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

3M Company

AGFA-Gevaert NV

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Polyone Corporation

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

Solvay SA



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Electrically Conducting

Thermally Conducting



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

ESD/EMI Shielding

Antistatic Packaging

Electrostatic Coating

Capacitor

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

