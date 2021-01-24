Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market is valued approximately at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Emission Monitoring System (EMS) is a traditional monitoring system approved by the environmental regulatory authorities. Industries such as cement, oil & gas, power plants, and others emit hazardous gases, that are harmful for the environment and living organisms. These systems are used in such industries to track pollutants and also measures several gases including sulfur dioxide, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and hexavalent chromium. The government Stringent emission norms and standards for better environment, rising awareness for environmental protection and growing demand for oil & gas industries are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per International Council On Clean Transportation, on February 19, 2016, the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification of Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission standards for all major on-road vehicle categories in India. The standards apply to all light- and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as all two- and three-wheeled vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2020. Furthermore, the product launch and other strategic alliance by market key players will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 27th October 2019, AMETEK, Inc., launched continuous emission monitoring systems (PM-CEMS), it offers accurate and reliable measurement of particulate matter from industrial combustion processes in stacks and ducts. Whereas, growing focus on clean energy and high cost of continuous emission monitoring systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing power generation and chemicals -use industries, which are the key users of emission monitoring systems, in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Sick AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by System Type:

Continous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Industry:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers

Building Materials

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metals

Mining

Marine & Shipping

Waste Incineration

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

