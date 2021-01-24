Concentrating Solar Power Market Report Latest Insights Published 2021 | Brightsource Energy, Abengoa Solar, , S.A.

Concentrating Solar Power Market Overview 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Concentrating Solar Power Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.



The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). The market has also been segmented based on technology and components.

The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). Utilities segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development and in pipeline across the globe. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment is expected to dominate the concentrating solar power market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on the components into three sub-segments: solar field, power block and thermal storage. The solar field segment is the largest market; due to large number of complex and costly subcomponents within the segment.

The global Concentrating Solar Power market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Concentrating Solar Power Market are:

Abengoa Solar, S.A.

Brightsource Energy, Inc.

ACWA Power

Esolar, Inc.

Solarreserve, LLC

Aalborg CSP A/S.

TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

Alsolen

Archimede Solar Energy

Acciona Energy

Cobra Energia

Frenell GmbH

Nexans

Soltigua

Baysolar CSP

Siemens AG

Solastor



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

