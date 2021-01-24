Automated Sortation System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automated Sortation System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automated Sortation System is the automatic classification of goods and products in order to offer ease and comfort to consumers. It includes various aspects such as color, and product type, destination, including consumer mail, luggage, goods, and parcel. This system is installed in various industries including retail, food & beverage, transportation & logistics, pharmaceutical and healthcare. The rising adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) technology, emerging e-commerce sector and increasing online shopping, as well as growing consumer electronics & FMCG market are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. As per export.gov, the domestic online purchases in Korea reached USD 100.8 billion in 2018 an increase of over USD 20 billion from its value in 2017. Of the products sourced from the domestic online retailer food and beverages constituted of 9.1% of the total while the cosmetics constituted of 8.5% of the total. Further, as per Statista the e-commerce user penetration was 71% in 2019 and is expected to hit 77.4% by 2023 as the population spent USD 20.3 billion on online shopping in 2018. While Malaysia is an attractive market for ecommerce with 25.84 million active internet users which is about 80% of the population and Singapore will account to USD 4.99 billion as ecommerce revenue by the end of 2019. However, high initial investments in the manufacturing of these systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automated Sortation System market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1784

The regional analysis of global Automated Sortation System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and rising demand in the transportation and logistics sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group Gmbh

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic (KION Group AG)

Honeywell Intelligrated

Interroll Group

KNAPP AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Siemens AG

TGW Logistics Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linear Sortation

Loop Sortation

By End-Use:

Retail & E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1784

Target Audience of the Global Automated Sortation System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/