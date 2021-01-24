Composites Testing Market 2021 key players – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Exova Group PLC., Instron Corporation, Intertek Group PLC.

Overview Of Composites Testing Industry 2020-2025:

The high penetration of composites in various applications such as aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, building & construction, sporting goods, electrical & electronics and others is driving the demand for composites testing. Different types of composites used in these applications have to comply with stringent composites testing standards, as well as manufacturers’ proprietary testing standards at every step in the supply chain of composite manufacturing. The aerospace & defense applications led the composites testing market owing to the high demand for composites testing services from advanced commercial aircraft. Advanced commercial aircraft have a significant percentage of composites in their airframe structures. The composites used in airframe structures therefore require different testing methods to ensure their safety and performance.

The global Composites Testing market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Composites Testing Market include are:-

Exova Group PLC.

Intertek Group PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Mistras Group, Inc.

Element Materials Technology

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc.

Matrix Composites, Inc.

ETIM Composites

Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd.



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Continuous fiber composites

Discontinuous fiber composites

Polymer matrix composites

Ceramic matrix composites

Others



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Aerospace & defense

Transportation

Wind energy

Building & construction

Sporting goods

Electricals & electronics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Composites Testing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Composites Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Composites Testing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Composites Testing market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

