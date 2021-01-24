Complex Fertilizers Market Latest Innovations, Demand and Business Senario Outlook by 2025

According to a new research report titled Complex Fertilizers Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Complex fertilizers have better physical, chemical, and mechanical properties compared to regular fertilizers. They offer a wider variety of options and can be customized to satisfy demand in accordance with specific soil compositions. Complex fertilizers are nutrient specific. Thus, for supplying a particular nutrient, one can select a specific chemical fertilizer. On the basis of form, the complex fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid fertilizers. The solid segment accounted for more than half of the total form market in 2018. Since it is a low-cost technique compared to the other techniques (such as fertigation), it is economical to use it on low-cost cereals such as wheat and corn, which are the major crop types dominating the complex fertilizers market.

It is estimated that in the next 20 years, the global demand for food and energy will increase by more than 50%; this rise in food demand calls for the use of fertilizers to help enhance agricultural productivity and increase yield, thus driving the market of complex fertilizers. The usage of complex fertilizers in horticulture crops is gradually increasing, as these crops have high demand across the world. Increase in environmental degradation and population is reducing the area of productive land under cultivation, giving rise to the development of fertilizer solutions to sustain this increasing demand for horticultural crops.

The global Complex Fertilizers market was 10300 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 17100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Complex Fertilizers Market are:

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

Coromandel International Ltd.

Eurochem Group AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Chemical Company

Israel Chemicals Limited

Phosagro

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile SA

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Incomplete

Complete



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Farm

Greenhouse

Regional Complex Fertilizers Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Complex Fertilizers Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Complex Fertilizers Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Complex Fertilizers Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Complex Fertilizers market performance

