Commercial Greenhouse Market Report Coverage: Opportunities, Challenges, Market Size, Statistics, Restraints, Drivers, Limits, Share

Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in the commercial greenhouse market. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are boosting the growth of this market. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are the two major drivers for the market. However, the high cost of commercial greenhouses, especially technologies such as LED grow light and HVAC systems, is a restraint for the commercial greenhouse market.

Temperature is one of the most important parameters for plant photosynthesis. Due to this, a commercial greenhouse needs to be equipped with technologies for maintaining the ideal temperature required for photosynthesis. Thus, heating and cooling systems together constituted nearly 51% of the overall commercial greenhouse market in 2014. However, they are far more superior to the conventional greenhouses or traditional farming in terms of providing the desired light spectrum at all stages of plant growth, are energy-efficient, and offer longer operating life. These features are encouraging growers to adopt LED grow lights.

The global Commercial Greenhouse market was 29600 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 57300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2025.

Richel Group SA

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Certhon

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow, Inc.

Agra Tech, Inc

Rough Brothers, Inc.

Nexus Corporation

Hort Americas, LLC

Heliospectra AB



Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others



Commmercial

Farm

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

– Detailed analysis of the Global Commercial Greenhouse market

–Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

–Detailed market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Commercial Greenhouse market performance

