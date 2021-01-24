Color Masterbatch Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2025

Color Masterbatch Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Color masterbatch is classified on the basis of type, namely, standard color, specialty color, and tailor-made color. Standard colors are used in a wide range of applications due to their mechanical, heat resistance, and weather resistance properties. Some of the applications of standard color masterbatch are packaging sheets & films, plastic bottles & containers, and cables & wire.

Majorly the color masterbatch is used in market are black and standard color masterbatch. Black masterbatch comes in low cost pigment providing various shades of black. They are designed to provide properties like conductivity and light stability. There are also additive masterbatches which are used by plastic manufactures to improve the properties of polymers such as reduce weight of product and prevent from direct UV light which causes degradation of plastic. Masterbatch contains 45-65% of additives and sometimes 80% in extreme cases. White masterbatch are available in very small pigments of 14mm to 70mm and provides high brightness even on less loading.

The global Color Masterbatch market was 3870 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 5760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Color Masterbatch Market are:

Clariant AG

A. Schulman, Inc.

Polyone Corporation

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

O’neil Color & Compounding

Penn Color, Inc.

RTP Company

Tosaf Group



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Standard Color

Tailor-made Color

Specialty Color



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Agriculture

