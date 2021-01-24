Color Concentrates Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope by 2025 – A. Schulman, Clariant, , Polyone Corporation

According to a new research report titled Color Concentrates Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The report offers detailed coverage of Color Concentrates industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Color Concentrates by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

On the basis of form, the color concentrates market has been classified into solid and liquid. The solid segment is leading the color concentrates market. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to various properties offered by solid color concentrates, which include low price, less let down ratio, inexpensive investments, dry nature, ease of transportation and storage, excellent color control, and reduced waste, among others. The liquid segment of the color concentrates market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid color development, reduced energy consumption in their manufacturing, low material costs, enhanced color dispersion, accuracy in metering, and high color consistency are the properties offered by liquid color concentrates that have led to the growth of the liquid segment of the color concentrates market.

The global Color Concentrates market was 4700 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 7550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Color Concentrates Market are:

Clariant

Polyone Corporation

A. Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Breen Color Concentrates

Colortech Inc.

Hudson Color Concentrates

Penn Color, Inc.

Plasticoncentrates, Inc.



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Solid

Liquid



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

Regional Color Concentrates Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

