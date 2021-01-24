Cockpit Electronics Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2025 – Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

The Cockpit Electronics Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Luxury passenger cars are estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive cockpit electronics market, by end market. Luxury passenger cars are feature rich in terms of electronic systems. Several OEMs are including high-end infotainment and windshield head-up display in their luxury passenger cars. The cockpit electronics market for battery electric vehicles (BEV) is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the fuel type segment. This growth is due to the increased production of electric vehicles. The largest market in the segment is the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is expected to remain an attractive market in the near future due to its production and sales.

Asia-Oceania is estimated to dominate the cockpit electronics market for automotive, by volume as well as value. The region comprises countries such as China and India, which are major automotive hubs in terms of vehicle production as well as sales. The demand for cockpit electronics is directly linked to the vehicle production and consumer demand in this region. Hence, with the shift of automobile manufacturing plants to developing countries, the companies engaged in manufacturing cockpit electronics and their components have started focusing on these markets.

The global Cockpit Electronics market was 45700 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 88400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Cockpit Electronics Market are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Tomtom International BV

Alpine Electronics

Garmin Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Head-up Display

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Economic Passenger Car

Luxury Passenger Car

Mid-Priced Passenger Car

Regional Cockpit Electronics Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

