Coating Resins Market Current Largest And Fastest-Growing Region

High performance coatings , automotive, and wood coating applications are estimated to witness the best growth prospects for coating resins. High performance coatings include yacht, marine, and aerospace coatings, where there is an increase in demand for green coating products along with improved performance and durability. The use of green coating is expected to help in reducing the costs in the aerospace industry. The marine coatings market is strongly dependent on new building activity, while maintenance and repair is a less cyclical business.

The biggest market for coating resins is Asia-Pacific, followed by Western Europe and North America. It is estimated that Western Europe will record a moderate growth due to strong regulations for coating resins. Factors such as huge and increasing addressable population base, rapidly growing construction activity, and increase in the number of automobiles, wooden furniture, and other electronic appliances are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific coating resins market.

Acrylic resin is the fastest-growing coating resin. It is used in a wide range of applications for their chemical characteristics and unique aesthetic properties. Currently, the strongest demand for acrylic resins comes from the automotive, medical device, paints & coatings, adhesive & sealant, and construction & architecture industries. Besides acrylic, epoxy and polyurethane coating resins are also high growth segments in the market.

The global Coating Resins market was 27200 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 41200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2025.

The global Coating Resins market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

