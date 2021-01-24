Coating Equipment Market Current Factors Affecting The Growth | IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Nordson Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., IHI Ionbond AG

According to a new research report titled Coating Equipment Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Powder coating equipment is generally used to coat metal surfaces. Equipment used to apply powder coating is dependent on the shape of the object, size of the object, and other parameters. The commonly used process for applying powder coating to metal surfaces is spraying powder coating by corona or tribo guns. The coated object is then cured in oven so as to form a uniform film of coatings. Various industries have started using powder coatings as they are free from volatile organic components. Moreover, increasing concerns about environment conservation and use of environment-friendly products are expected to fuel the demand for the powder coatings, thereby leading towards the growth of the powder coating equipment segment of the coating equipment market.

Major end-use industries of coating equipment are automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In 2019, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the coating equipment market, owing to increased use of industrial coatings in heavy machinery as well as chemical and manufacturing industries. The specialty coatings applied by specialty coating equipment are long-lasting, uniform, and offer required finish. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from different end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial segment of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.

The global Coating Equipment market was 13800 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 21100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Coating Equipment Market are:

Nordson Corporation

IHI Ionbond AG

IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.

Sulzer Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Sata GmbH & Co. Kg

Graco Inc.

Anest Iwata

Asahi Sunac Corporation

Wagner GmbH



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Liquid Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building & Infrastructure

Others

Regional Coating Equipment Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

