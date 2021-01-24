Coating Additives Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas – Ashland , AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Arkema SA

Overview Of Coating Additives Industry 2020-2025:

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Water-borne formulations dominate the market among all the formulation types. With increasing environmental regulations, the market share of coating additives for solvent-borne system is decreasing. The demand is shifting toward the water-borne and powder-based coating additives due to stringent environmental regulations. However, solvent-borne is still being significantly used in Asia-Pacific and South America though its use has drastically reduced in Europe and North America.

Architecture is the major application of coating additives. The growing commercial and residential construction in Asia-Pacific is driving the demand for coating additives for better protection of buildings. In addition, the growing automotive sector in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America is catalyzing the demand for high-performance coating additives.

The global Coating Additives market was 6350 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 9820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Coating Additives industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Coating Additives by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The Coating Additives Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Coating Additives Market include are:-

AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

BYK-Chemie GmbH

The DOW Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

Others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines)



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others (marine, aviation, paper and so on)

This research report categorizes the global Coating Additives market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Coating Additives market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Coating Additives industry

This report studies the global Coating Additives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Coating Additives companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Coating Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Coating Additives market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Coating Additives market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Coating Additives Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

