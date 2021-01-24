Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market | Mostly Affected Region, Country | , Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Cisco Systems

Overview Of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Industry 2020-2025:

C-RAN (Cloud-RAN), sometimes referred to as Centralized-RAN, is a proposed architecture for future cellular networks. It was first introduced by China Mobile Research Institute in April 2010 in Beijing, China, 9 years after it was disclosed in patent applications filed by U.S. companies. Simply speaking, C-RAN is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks that supports 2G, 3G, 4G and future wireless communication standards. Its name comes from the four Cs in the main characteristics of C-RAN system, Clean, Centralized processing, Collaborative radio, and a real-time Cloud Radio Access Network.

Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.

North America has the most competitive and rapidly changing C-RAN market in the world. North America, among all the regions, has shown the maximum adoption of C-RAN solutions. Being one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world, North America is connected with complex networks across all industries in different verticals. The US and Canada are expected to extensively implement C-RAN solutions; North America is estimated to have the largest market share.

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Altiostar

Ericsson AB

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Mavenir Systems

Asocs Ltd.

The global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

