Cloud IDS IPS Market Industry Chain, Geographic Scope, Forecast by 2025

Cloud IDS IPS Market Overview 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Cloud IDS IPS Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.



The report offers detailed coverage of Cloud IDS IPS industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cloud IDS IPS by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

IDS (Intrusion Detection System) and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) both increase the security level of networks, monitoring traffic and inspecting and scanning packets for suspicious data. Detection in both systems is mainly based on signatures already detected and recognized.

By solution type, the cloud IDS IPS market has been segmented into signature-based detection, anomaly-based detection, and other types. Signature-based detection involves the use of already defined patterns to scan for packet sequences that are known to be malicious. Signatures are easy to develop and understand owing to which they are widely used for intrusion prevention. Moreover, due to the availability of high computing power, pattern matching is more efficient and can be performed at a fast rate. These benefits provided by signature-based type are expected to further drive the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period.

By services, the cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into training and consulting, integration, and support and maintenance. The support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maintenance services facilitate upgrades to existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products. As the deployment of anomaly detection solutions is increasing, the demand for support and maintenance services is also gaining traction.

The global cloud IDS IPS market by region is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2019, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are the increasing awareness and adoption of cost-effective and scalable cloud-based solutions in this region.



Key Competitors of the Global Cloud IDS IPS Market are:

Check Point Software Technologies

NTT Communications

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

Intel

Fortinet

Imperva

Centurylink

Metaflows

Hillstone Networks

Alert Logic

