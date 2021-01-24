Cloud DLP Market – Application Analysis, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook up to 2025

The Cloud DLP Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a process for protecting sensitive data at rest, in-transit, and on endpoints to reduce the likelihood of data theft or unauthorized exposure. DLP solutions aim to prevent sensitive data and confidential information from being stored, used, or transferred insecurely.

Cloud DLP solutions specifically protect organizations that have adopted cloud storage by ensuring sensitive data does not make its way into the cloud without first being encrypted and is only sent to authorized cloud applications. Most cloud DLP solutions remove or alter classified or sensitive data before files are shared to the cloud to ensure that the data is protected when in transit and cloud storage.



Key Competitors of the Global Cloud DLP Market are:

Symantec (California, US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint

Mcafee

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Clearswift

Netskope

Zscaler

Regional Cloud DLP Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

