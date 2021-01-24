Cloud Backup Market – May See a Big Move by 2025 | Barracuda Networks, Acronis International GmbH, Inc, Asigra

Overview Of Cloud Backup Industry 2020-2025:

Cloud backup, also known as online backup, is a strategy for backing up data that involves sending a copy of the data over a proprietary or public network to an off-site server. The server is usually hosted by a third-party service provider, which charges the backup customer a fee based on capacity, bandwidth or number of users. In the enterprise, the off-site server might be owned by the company, but the chargeback method would be similar.

An increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and need for managing voluminous data sets in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud backup solution. Also, the adoption of cloud backup solution has increased due to its various benefits such as simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with enterprise’s other applications, data deduplication, and customer support.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR due to the rising data generation in many countries. Cloud emergence and mandatory government regulations are simultaneously helping boost the growth of the cloud backup market in this region.



The Top key vendors in Cloud Backup Market include are:-

Acronis International GmbH

Asigra Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc

Carbonite, Inc.

Code42 Software, Inc.

Datto, Inc.

Druva Software

Efolder, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Veeam Software

This research report categorizes the global Cloud Backup market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cloud Backup market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Cloud Backup industry

This report studies the global Cloud Backup market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Cloud Backup companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cloud Backup submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Cloud Backup market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Backup market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Cloud Backup Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

