Cloud Analytics Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During Forecast (2021-2025)

Cloud analytics is progressively becoming very significant for numerous business organizations working in a large gamut of industries. As compared to on-premises Business Intelligence (BI) solutions, cloud-based analytics is growing at a higher pace. The emergence of big data and easy installation features of cloud analytics services are some of the important drivers of the growth of the cloud-based analytics market. To enhance customer experience by analyzing the huge amount of data flowing through various platforms such as social media, television, and connected devices, business organizations are looking for solutions that will provide them real-time analysis of this unstructured data. Cloud-based analytics provides high-end analysis of the data stored on cloud via various deployment models,The cloud analytics market is basically segmented on the basis of solutions, deployment models, organization size, verticals, and regions.

The adoption rate of cloud analytics across all industries is constantly driving the demand for the cloud analytics market. Furthermore, due to the emergence of big data the cloud analytics market has been experiencing high revenue generation in the North American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions. However, the growing security concerns about the data stored in cloud are acting as a hindrance for the growth of this market.

Key Competitors of the Global Cloud Analytics Market are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Google Incorporation

Hewlett-Packard

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Microstrategy

Regional Cloud Analytics Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

