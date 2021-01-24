Global Chemicals for Cosmetic and Toiletry Market Research Report 2016-2022

The Global Chemicals for Cosmetic and Toiletry Market accounted for $22.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% from 2015 to 2022, reaching a value of $35.4 billion by the year 2022. Growing reputation of natural products for healthy lifestyle and growing metropolitan lifestyle and working women population are some of the major drivers fueling the market growth. Moreover, the factors such as growing demand for personal care products, rising interest for antiaging products and improving advancement in innovative products are some of the major factors favoring the market growth. However, growing number of disposal incomes in developing countries and stringent government regulations are some of the restraining factors for the market.

Among the applications, the emollients and moisturizers segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period owing to growing number of personal care products. North America dominated the global chemicals for cosmetic and toiletry market during the forecast period. US cosmetic and toiletry chemicals will rise 4.9 percent yearly due to increasing metropolitan lifestyle for healthier growth. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing segment due to increasing growth rate in emerging countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in this market include are Active Organics, Alka Chemical Industries, Alpine Aromatics International Inc., Bio-Botanica, Cosmetic Rheologies Limited, Dow Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Gyan Flavours Export, Honeywell International, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Solvay SA, Stepan Company and Terry Laboratories Incorporated.

Speciality Covered:

• Moisturizing Agents

• Fragrance Products

• Baby-Care Products

• Hair-Care Products

• Oral-Hygiene Products

• Processing Aids

• Cosmetic And Toiletry Ingredients

• Makeup Products

• Bath And Shower Products

Application Covered:

• Fragrances and Aroma Chemicals

• Emollients and Moisturizers

• Sunscreen Chemicals

• Synthetic Emulsifiers

• pH Adjusters

• Cleansing Agents & Foamers

• Conditioning Agents

• Thickeners

• Colorants

Product Covered:

• Natural Products

• Petroleum-based Products

• Essential Oils

• Fatty Acids

• Botanicals

• Aloe Vera

• Inorganic Chemicals

Type of Chemicals Covered:

• Specialty Additives

• Processing Aids

• Active Ingredients

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

