Chipless RFID Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2025 – Alien Technology, Impinj, Avery Dennison, NXP Semiconductors

Chipless radio frequency identification (RFID) is a generic term for systems that use RF energy to communicate data.

Many players in this market are offering cloud-based RFID solutions that reduce the initial procurement cost of the servers and reduces the risk of loss and corruption of data. The RFID providers provide cloud-based solutions such as inventory management, asset management, and supply chain management enabling the companies to use centrally managed solutions, cutting down the support and deployment costs. The services available at low investment cost benefits the small and medium retailers. The market analysis identifies the cloud-based RFID systems as one of the key trends behind the growth of this market.

The global Chipless RFID market was 17200 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 31100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Chipless RFID industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Chipless RFID by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The Chipless RFID Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Chipless RFID Market include are:-

Impinj

NXP Semiconductors

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

SATO Vicinity

Zebra Technologies



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Tags

Reader

Software



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Retail

Supply Chain

Aviation

Healthcare

Smart cards

Public Transit

Others

This research report categorizes the global Chipless RFID market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chipless RFID market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Chipless RFID industry

This report studies the global Chipless RFID market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Chipless RFID companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Chipless RFID submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Chipless RFID market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Chipless RFID market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Chipless RFID Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

